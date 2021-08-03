Corbenic Partners LLC Has $5.81 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Corbenic Partners LLC lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises approximately 1.5% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.1% during the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $144.68. 221,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,219. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

