Corbenic Partners LLC Has $6.75 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.8% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 6,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, reaching $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,865. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

