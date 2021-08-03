Corbenic Partners LLC Has $60.54 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 15.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after buying an additional 2,639,429 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $629,391,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,553.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,304,000 after purchasing an additional 778,100 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $143,609,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $260.11 and a one year high of $368.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

