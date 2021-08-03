Corbenic Partners LLC Has $7.81 Million Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,138. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $113.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.99.

