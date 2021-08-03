Corbenic Partners LLC Sells 3,339 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Corbenic Partners LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.4% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $5,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $5,685,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 32,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 4,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $179,242,000 after purchasing an additional 188,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

General Dynamics stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.91. 12,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

