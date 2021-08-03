Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

CLB stock opened at $33.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.33. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 21,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

