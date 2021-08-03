CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) Short Interest Update

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,300 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the June 30th total of 426,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CorePoint Lodging stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. CorePoint Lodging has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42.
CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts expect that CorePoint Lodging will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CorePoint Lodging Company Profile
CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
