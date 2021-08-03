Coreto Trading 37.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Coreto has traded 37.8% higher against the dollar. Coreto has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $365,416.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coreto coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00045493 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.53 or 0.00100726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00141625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,365.63 or 1.00294569 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.32 or 0.00850436 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

