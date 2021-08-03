CorionX Trading 12% Lower This Week (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. CorionX has a market cap of $192,837.41 and approximately $1.80 million worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00061917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00015549 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.00 or 0.00807760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00042344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.77 or 0.00091793 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,836,114 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

