Cormark Increases Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$50.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$48.50 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.20.

Exchange Income stock traded down C$0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$40.60. 60,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,115. Exchange Income has a twelve month low of C$25.76 and a twelve month high of C$41.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$300.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$288.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 2.8807025 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

