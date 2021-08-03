Corning (NYSE:GLW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corning (NYSE:GLW) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.540-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $41.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.15. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 212,256 shares valued at $9,479,032. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

