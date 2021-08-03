Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Corsair Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Corsair Gaming updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

CRSR traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.32. 232,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,714. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $247,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $247,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock worth $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSR. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

