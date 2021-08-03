Corsair Partnering Corp’s (NYSE:CORSU) Quiet Period Will End on August 10th

Corsair Partnering’s (NYSE:CORSU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 10th. Corsair Partnering had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 1st. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CORSU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday.

