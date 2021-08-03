Cortex Hits Market Cap of $25.98 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cortex has a total market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $3.97 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cortex alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00061069 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00813736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00094868 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00042500 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 181,337,549 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cortex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cortex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.