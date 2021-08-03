Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 133.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CRVS stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a P/E ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

