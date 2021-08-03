Cosmos (ATOM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $146.97 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Cosmos has a market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $146.97 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.08 or 0.00031894 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,943.37 or 1.00159522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00070800 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000784 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00011323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 276,959,561 coins and its circulating supply is 219,174,958 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.