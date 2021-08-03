CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.220-$0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $495 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $496.49 million.CoStar Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.040-$1.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSGP. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.63. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.