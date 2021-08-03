CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.040-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.95 billion.CoStar Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.230 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.85.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $95.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.62 and a quick ratio of 11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

