Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $377.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.33.

Shares of COST stock traded up $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $434.80. 45,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $398.28. The company has a market capitalization of $192.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $431.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,085,585 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

