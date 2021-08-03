Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 611 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.8% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.96.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 78,945 shares of company stock valued at $18,841,342 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.72. The company had a trading volume of 283,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.01.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

