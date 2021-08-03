Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 381.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,201,484 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.53% of Coty worth $36,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Coty by 29.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Coty by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Coty by 3.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,668,000. 25.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.84.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

