Country Trust Bank Acquires 121,801 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538,177 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,801 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 9.0% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 13.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 64,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 46.2% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,206,934 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $68,817,000 after acquiring an additional 381,417 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 24.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 90,176 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $2,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 333,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,516,856. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

