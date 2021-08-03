Country Trust Bank Cuts Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,118 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Gentex worth $27,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gentex by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 118,792 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gentex by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,309. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.32. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,061 shares of company stock valued at $712,785. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.53.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

