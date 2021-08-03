Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $42,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,482,436.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,106,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,271,221,932.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 914,387 shares of company stock valued at $210,826,193 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $9.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.10. The company had a trading volume of 100,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,773. The firm has a market cap of $245.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $248.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.