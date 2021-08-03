Country Trust Bank Decreases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Country Trust Bank cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $37,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $673,915,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,167,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,417,000 after buying an additional 12,779,463 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,912.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,325,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,953,000 after buying an additional 3,215,441 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,478,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,275,000 after buying an additional 2,267,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,743,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,647,000 after buying an additional 1,660,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

USB stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.37. The company had a trading volume of 98,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,270. The stock has a market cap of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

