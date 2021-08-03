Country Trust Bank Has $18.05 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035 over the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.81. 31,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,315,311. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.57. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of -146.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

