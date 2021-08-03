Country Trust Bank Has $34.02 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Country Trust Bank lessened its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,864 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $34,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $120,866,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $167.84. 156,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,145,554. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.82. The firm has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.31.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

