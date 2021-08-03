Country Trust Bank Has $36.67 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Country Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.05% of Equinix worth $36,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $818.07. 3,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $804.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.87. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $845.62.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 5.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $874.16.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

