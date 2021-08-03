Country Trust Bank Has $41.26 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Country Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies accounts for approximately 1.2% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.08% of Roper Technologies worth $41,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,850,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,183,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,710,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,109,983,000 after buying an additional 386,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,992,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,092,000 after buying an additional 1,147,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,712,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,559,000 after buying an additional 126,169 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,257. The company has a market cap of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $362.90 and a twelve month high of $499.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.79.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $489.73 target price (down from $500.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.46.

In other news, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.79, for a total transaction of $92,158.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,528,451.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,308 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

