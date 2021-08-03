Country Trust Bank Has $86.77 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Trust Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.6% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $86,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,012 shares of company stock worth $248,704,583 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,045.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $29.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,690.05. 28,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,294. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,559.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

