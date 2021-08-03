Country Trust Bank Raises Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,284,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,599 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.4% of Country Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Country Trust Bank owned 0.65% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $47,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 57,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $808,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,434 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,989,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,678. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.