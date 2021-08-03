Country Trust Bank Sells 2,356 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Country Trust Bank reduced its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,661 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $28,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 518,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $73,773,717.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,580,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.81. 224,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,716,981. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

