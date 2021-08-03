Country Trust Bank Sells 3,626 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 247,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $25,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,887,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,579,642,000 after buying an additional 1,037,653 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after acquiring an additional 478,113 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,076,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,709,000 after acquiring an additional 239,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,009.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,716 shares of company stock worth $15,996,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.54. 22,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,384. The firm has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $114.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.