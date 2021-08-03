Country Trust Bank Sells 8,511 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,120 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises approximately 1.1% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Country Trust Bank owned about 0.10% of Fortinet worth $37,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 862,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,127,000 after buying an additional 277,019 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,704,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $501,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.23.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $289.27. The stock had a trading volume of 31,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.75 and a 52 week high of $288.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.93. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 93.36, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $8,548,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,027,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,123,561.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,409 shares of company stock worth $10,774,244. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

