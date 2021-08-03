Country Trust Bank Sells 89,395 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Country Trust Bank cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,395 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.22. 190,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,976,057. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $406.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.