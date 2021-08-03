Country Trust Bank Trims Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.6% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $52,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Transform Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 83,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,941,000 after purchasing an additional 29,083 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 185,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 106,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $152.13. The company had a trading volume of 350,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

