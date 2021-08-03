Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPNG shares. cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Coupang during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $36.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.73. Coupang has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

