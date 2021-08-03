Covalent (CQT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.18 Million

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Covalent has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covalent has a market cap of $23.18 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covalent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00100363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00141347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,170.51 or 1.00122131 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.26 or 0.00847926 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars.

