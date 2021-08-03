Covesting (COV) Price Hits $0.41 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. One Covesting coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $7.47 million and $147,631.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00060314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00014743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.78 or 0.00807124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00094861 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042322 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 coins. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. The COVESTING Token is an ERC20 utility token built on Ethereum blockchain, designed to be used by members within the COVESTING platform. Thus, demand for (COV) correlates with the trading volume and activity on the platform.COV token is not available in the United States or other jurisdictions where transactions in such ERC-20 tokens/cryptocurrencies as COV is prohibited by lawDue to a Kucoin hack, Covesting performed a token swap. From 7/10/2020 all addresses holding the $COV token received new tokens. Starting from 7:00am UTC and until the process completion notice all token holders were advised not to move their tokens. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.