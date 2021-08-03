Cowen Raises Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $433.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $385.00 to $433.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.00.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $377.18 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $383.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.00.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.48, for a total transaction of $71,061.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 805 shares in the company, valued at $261,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,857 shares of company stock worth $29,709,596 in the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $364,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Arista Networks by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 10.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 146,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,143,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

