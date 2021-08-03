Cowen Raises DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Price Target to $24.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its price objective raised by analysts at Cowen from $23.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.04% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ DSPG opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.42 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The stock has a market cap of $385.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DSP Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,170 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in DSP Group by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DSP Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DSP Group by 472.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 316,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

