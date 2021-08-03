CPChain (CPC) Hits Market Cap of $1.79 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. CPChain has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $105,666.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00407326 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002814 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00013538 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $387.85 or 0.01020757 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000150 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

