Craig Eric Anderson Sells 40,000 Shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 529,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,153. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.47 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACVA shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACV Auctions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACVA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Brown University bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,653,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,639,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,071,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,103,000. 13.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

