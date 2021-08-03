Craig Hallum Boosts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $46.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.78.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $38.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock worth $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the first quarter worth approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at $15,686,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.