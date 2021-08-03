Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.

CIK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,144,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,497. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $3.64.

In other news, CIO Thomas J. Flannery sold 83,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $294,032.64. 18.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

