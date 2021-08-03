Credit Suisse Group Cuts Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $170.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.81.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $143.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $163.26. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -573.32 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,284 shares of company stock worth $4,992,756. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,684 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $117,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 9.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,474,000 after purchasing an additional 404,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 46.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,233,000 after purchasing an additional 363,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

