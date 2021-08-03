Credit Suisse Group Lowers Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $35.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

REYN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Reynolds Consumer Products has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.76.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,021,000 after buying an additional 89,843 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,698,000 after buying an additional 1,071,014 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after buying an additional 1,152,120 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,942,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.