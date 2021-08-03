Credit Suisse Group Trims Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Target Price to $138.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $151.00 to $138.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on WWD. Truist increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $121.83 on Tuesday. Woodward has a 12-month low of $73.23 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.03.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,005 shares of company stock worth $3,524,983. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,163,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after acquiring an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $83,850,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Woodward by 9.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward by 11.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 62,668 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

