Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) to Outperform

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

BLMN opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $32.81.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 608.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,482.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

