Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,498. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its main objective to seeking high current income investment. The firms second objective is to seek for capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 30, 1998 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

